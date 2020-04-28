Vigo County Jail Log: April 28, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Nina N. Ellinger, 34, 200 block of Kent Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:16 p.m. Dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia; possession of methamphetamine; manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jonathan M. Edwards, 34, 200 block of Kent Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:18 p.m. Dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia; possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of paraphernalia; and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Carlos D. Thompson, 43, 1100 block of South 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:33 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Chad M. Spitler, 50, 900 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:28 p.m. Domestic battery and strangulation.
• Robert L. Carter, 28, 300 block of South Ninth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:31 p.m. Intimidation, harassment and invasion of privacy.
Tuesday
• Kagen R. Hodges, 31, 4800 block of Mindy, Indianapolis. Booked 12:48 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating without ever obtaining license, possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Benjamin K. Wheeler, 33, 100 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:13 a.m. Pointing a firearm and domestic battery.
• Joshua H. Johnson, 32, 6500 block of North Robertson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:11 a.m. Failure to appear.
• John W. Clark, 28, 2100 block of Cleveland Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:19 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Marlena A. Pohlman, 35, no address available. Booked 6:08 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; resisting law enforcement (two counts); dealing marijuana/hashish or salvia; possession of hypodermic syringe or needle; legend drug prescription violation; dealing controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance; possession of paraphernalia; and battery.
• Noah A. Day, 21, 900 block of West Farris Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 6:55 a.m. Conversion and theft.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.