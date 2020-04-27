The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Joshua M. Cobb, 33, 1400 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:03 p.m. Bench warrant, domestic battery, strangulation, residential entry and theft.
• Brian M. Socrates, 32, 900 block of Park Stre, Terre Haute. Booked 1:09 p.m. Battery against public safety official.
• Nathanial J. Wells, 35, 100 block of South 32nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:55 p.m. Auto theft; maintaining a common nuisance; possession of methamphetamine; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death.
• Rachel N. Hoopingarner, 32, 4900 block of Willkie Road, Terre Haute. Booked 4:20 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (two counts); possession of methamphetamine; driving a motor vehicle while suspended; operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person; possession of methamphetamine; manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia; and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Kirk N. Rowe, 32, 100 block of South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:29 p.m. Criminal mischief.
Monday
• Gerald Gossitt, 43, 10 block of Osborne Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:13 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy.
• Alex Quintero, 29, 100 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:48 a.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and unlawful entry of motor vehicle.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.