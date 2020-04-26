Vigo County Jail Log: April 26, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Saturday
• Kyla S. Bobbitt, 21, 1400 block of Kensil Street, Indianapolis. Booked 12:18 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; resisting law enforcement; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Tamera D. Crosley, 25, 5700 block of South County Road 250 East, Carlisle. Booked 12:27 p.m. Court order.
• Derice S. Hammond, 45, 2200 block of Leaf Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 1:58 p.m. Court order.
• John M. Cunningham, 24, 1300 block of Tippacanoe Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:58 p.m. Criminal recklessness and domestic battery.
• Chrystal L. Cunningham, 44, 1300 block of Tippecanoe Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:06 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Justin S. Anderson, 40, 2100 block of Cleveland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:08 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Timothy W. Cunningham, 21, 1300 block of Tippecanoe Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:02 p.m. Criminal recklessness and domestic battery.
Sunday
• Kenneth E. Collins, 56, 7900 block of Island Club Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 3:18 a.m. Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
• Carl Lawson, 53, 1400 block of Spruce, Terre Haute. Booked 4:22 a.m. Possession of marijuana.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
