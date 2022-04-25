Vigo County Jail Log: April 25, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement April 18, 19 and 20, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
April 18
• Jonathon Barker Jr., 26, 200 block of Deming Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:36 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Randi Gleason, 21, 6300 block of East 500, Crawfordsville. Booked 12:47 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Jeffrey W. Crews, 53, 1500 block of North 28th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Christopher L. Dixie, 38, 600 block of 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:03 p.m. Failure to register as a sex or violent offender.
• Arlo A. Paletis, 38, 2400 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:38 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Dewayne R. Wisdom, 21, 400 block of South King Avenue, Brazil. Booked 3:58 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Shaun S. Nesbit, 39, 100 block of South 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:29 p.m. Escape from lawful detention, dealing in methamphetamine (two counts) and possession of methamphetamine (two counts).
• Deanna L. Ferguson, 26, 1700 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:57 p.m. Domestic battery.
• William R. Ghormley, 42, 1600 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:15 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and operating a motor vehicle with out ever receiving a license.
April 19
• Latay J. Richardson, 23, 500 block of Marilyn Road, Indianapolis. Booked 1:01 a.m. Resisting law enforcement; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Douglas B. Wood, 57, 1500 block of East Springwood Drive, Sullivan. Booked 9:34 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• James L. Riddle, 36, 2100 block of Arleth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:47 a.m. Dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug (two counts); dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of marijuana; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Clifford McGee, 57, 2300 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:50 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Robert E. Johnson, 39, 200 block of North Ninth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:41 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Jeffrey W. Norton, 63, 200 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:19 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• Cody J. Pruiett, 21, 10 block of South Sumner Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:20 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Brian D. Mitchell, 51, 10 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:21 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
April 20
• Jeremy R. Thomas, 34, 300 block of East Woodsmall Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 12:07 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts), burglary and visiting a common nuisance.
• Jacob Adams, 20, 5700 block of North Alton Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 1 a.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
• Max W. Woodard, 51, 4700 block of Elisavillwe Road, Lebanon. Booked 1:09 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine,
• Lyrica Ford, 19, 400 block of North Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:10 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
• Felicia L. Kaufman, 36, 3700 block of South Oakland, Beach Grove. Booked 3:13 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Dezera D. Black, 24, 2900 block of North 15½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:06 a.m. Intimidation, robbery and criminal conversion.
• Nick J. Kirmse, 48, 1800 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:40 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Justin D. Roacho, 35, 1200 block of East Highway 40, Terre Haute. Booked 2:54 p.m. Conversion.
• Tommy E. Dycus, 42, 600 block of Linden, Terre Haute. Booked 3:27 p.m. Failure to appear, possessing a look-alike substance, resisting law enforcement, possession of stolen property, and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Daniel L. Frye, 48, 4700 block of Indiana 42, Cloverdale. Booked 3:48 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine,
• Misty M. Padgett, 32, 1500 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:12 p.m. Failure to appear (two counts).
• Eric J. Donovan, 43, 400 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:44 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
• Daniel M. Dowell, 36, 1200 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:36 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.
• Chelsea A. Johnson, 32, 200 block of Lake Ave, Terre Haute. Booked 5:42 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Jasmine D. Poland, 45, 1500 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:42 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe.
• Jose L. Sullivan, 33, 9900 block of East Railroad Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:34 p.m. Intimidation (two counts) and harassment (two counts).
• Daniel Duran, 37, 600 block of South Vicksburg Place, Terre Haute. Booked 9:25 p.m. Battery against a public safety official, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
• Steve Ferree, 62, 2300 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:57 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Cornell L. Towles, 54, 1800 block of 6½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:58 p.m. Conversion; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
April 21
• Charles A. Compton, 57, 200 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:14 a.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, criminal recklessness, criminal mischief, conversion, intimidation and possession of paraphernalia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
