Vigo County Jail Log: April 25, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Josh D. Phillips, 44, 200 block of West Miller Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:14 a.m. Domestic battery, criminal mischief and intimidation.
• Devinne M. McDonald, 26, 10 block of South Chicago St, Brazil. Booked 12:09 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts), domestic battery with bodily injury to pregnant victim, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, and strangulation.
• David D. Knowles, 46, 100 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:20 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Jake C. Stewart, 21, 7800 block of South Doberman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:43 p.m. Dealing in marijuana, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, dealing in a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
• Rufus T. Powell, 39, 10 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:34 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Tammi C. Levy, 42, 1100 block of Green Leaf Court, Terre Haute. Booked 8:51 p.m. Knowingly or intentionally operating motor vehicle without receiving license, operating with expired plates, conversion, possession of methamphetamine and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Donald S. Williams, 41, 100 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:32 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
• Corey A. Akons, 35, 1600 block of South 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:43 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, resisting law enforcement and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
Saturday
• Nicholas W. Loffredo, 29, 1800 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:46 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, habitual traffic violator and resisting law enforcement.
• Donald G. Langford, 58, 3100 block of South 11½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:28 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Joseph Weber, 75, 500 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:16 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
