The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Todd J. Bailey, 55, 1900 block South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:53 a.m. Maintaining a common nuisance, dealing in meth, dealing in marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of meth and habitual offender.
• Cody R. Matlock, 33, 500 block South Sixth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:31 a.m. Interfering in the reporting of a crime and domestic battery in the presence of a child under 16.
• Leroy Lewis Fryer, 42, 900 block South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:02 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, reckless driving, intimidation, resisting law enforcement (2 counts), battery by bodily waste, criminal recklessness with deadly weapon.
• Lexis M. Kegley, 24, 4200 block South Avery Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:45 p.m. Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, resisting law enforcement, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia, and battery against a public safety official.
Friday
• Erik S. Deal, 35, 2200 block North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:11 a.m. Driving while intoxicated with prior.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
