Vigo County Jail Log: April 23, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Benjamin L. Jones, 30, 100 block of North Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:11 p.m. Public intoxication, resisting law enforcement and battery.
• Corey M. Rutledge, 39, 1400 block of East Hall Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:41 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Stephanie D. Rutledge, 36, 4100 block of East Hall Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:33 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Harold Adams, 27, 100 block of West Jackson, Brazil. Booked 11:03 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Robert L. Grant Jr., 54, Lake Brazilian Estates, Brazil. Booked 11:06 p.m. Operating vehicle after being habitual traffic offender.
• Britney N. Dove, 19, 1100 block of North Kennedy Crossing, Brazil. Booked 11:27 p.m. Criminal recklessness committed by shooting a firearm into an inhabited dwelling or building, and criminal mischief.
Thursday
• Brian A. Frye, 60, 1100 block of Terre Haute. Booked 12:56 a.m. Operating a vehicle after forfeiture of license for life, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
