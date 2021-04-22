Vigo County Jail Log: April 22, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Vaughn D. Evinger, 51, 600 block of South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:28 a.m. Harboring a non-immunized dog.
• Stacy A. Starner, 53, 3600 block of Charlie Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 2:44 p.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime and domestic battery.
• Norma L. Reed, 42, 25200 block of East Fishback Road, Marshall, Ill. Booked 5:50 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Andrew T. Bridgewater, 33, 200 block of South 16th Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:52 p.m. Possession of a synthetic drug or synthetic drug look-alike substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
• Richard W. Cottom, 32, 10 block of Wiffle Street, Carlisle. Booked 6:49 p.m. Writ of attachment for the body of a person.
• William C. Turner, 30, 1400 block of North 26th, Terre Haute. Booked 7:56 p.m. Sexual battery.
• Diana G. Romine, 53, 400 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 8:14 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia.
Friday
• Scott W. Maxwell, 53, 300 block of East Goldenrod Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:35 a.m. Counterfeiting and forgery.
• Isaiah O. Batson, 37, 2100 block of Tippecanoe, Terre Haute. Booked 10:13 a.m. Maintaining a common nuisance, auto theft, dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
• John Story, 28, 700 block of East Springhill, Terre Haute. Booked 1:52 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Warren K. Smith, 36, 800 block of South Prospect Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:05 p.m. Court order.
• Paul Luci, 33, 1600 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:41 p.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and possession of a synthetic drug or synthetic drug look-alike substance.
• Charles M. Ahnert, 51, 100 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute, In. Booked 9:33 p.m. Residential entry and possession of methamphetamine.
• Joshua A. Hooper, 30, 100 block of Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:41 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and public intoxication.
Saturday
• Tiffany Jeffers, 31, 600 block of South Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:21 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Kristin N. Topol, 41, 2700 block of Cruft Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:15 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Heather Grizzle, 43, 10 block of Helen Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:37 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Stephen A. McCombs, 47, 10 block of Helen Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:36 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Christian Riley, 46, 2600 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:57 p.m. Domestic battery.
Sunday
• Shawn M. Bass, 34, 200 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:55 a.m. Manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance; criminal recklessness resulting in death; possession of methamphetamine; dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia; possession of handgun without license; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
