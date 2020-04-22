Vigo County Jail Log: April 22, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Anna H. Vinson, 26, 200 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:32 p.m. Battery or battery by bodily waste resulting in moderate bodily injury, possession of methamphetamine and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Trey W. Magnetti, 31, 100 block of North 12th Street, Brazil. Booked 4:23 p.m. Burglary and residential entry.
• Edward V. Wilson, 33, 200 block of West Paris Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:58 p.m. Intimidation; interference in the reporting of a crime; sexual battery; dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia; confinement; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance; domestic battery with serious bodily injury; and rape.
• Michael W. Thompson, 53, 200 block of West Cerro Gordo Street, Decatur, Ill. Booked 10:07 p.m. Possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
Wednesday
• Jeanette M. Reed, 53, 10 block of North 30th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:43 a.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
