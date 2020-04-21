Vigo County Jail Log: April 21, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Ronald E. Komonce, 33, 200 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:10 p.m. Intimidation.
• Rickey E. Church, 38, 800 block of Shelby Street, Vincennes. Booked 5:39 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Jessica L. Hinkle, 36, 200 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:42 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Gary Drum, 41, 6400 block of North Pinewood, Terre Haute. Booked 8:33 p.m. Theft of a firearm and felon in possession of firearm.
• Kaycee A. Harris, 22, 7900 block of Greenwood Court, Terre Haute. Booked 8:46 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Brian Thompson, 49, 1900 block of College Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:07 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Gary L. Drake, 38, 2200 block of East Haythorne Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:49 p.m. Strangulation and domestic battery.
Tuesday
• Barbara A. Green, 38, 5200 block of North Indiana Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:07 a.m. Disorderly conduct, intimidation and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Daniel L. Burns, 38, 5200 block of North Indiana Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:30 a.m. Disorderly conduct, intimidation and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage,
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
