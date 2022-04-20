The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement April 17 and 18, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
April 17
• Ieshia Lockett, 31, 3300 block of U.S. 41 South, Terre Haute. Booked 1:42 p.m. Refusal to identify self.
• David E. Sellars, 38, 1900 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:49 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• Chad A. McKillop, 48, 10 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:51 p.m. Small claims; failure to appear; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Ryan L. Roberts, 31, 1300 block of Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:33 p.m. Failure to return to lawful detention, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Mark A. Brown, 36, 2200 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:01 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• Deward E. Philpott, 53, 100 block of Collett, Terre Haute. Booked 10:02 p.m. Failure to appear.
April 18
• Jonathon Barker Jr., 26, 200 block of Deming Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:36 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Randi Gleason, 21, 6300 block of East 500, Crawfordsville. Booked 12:47 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Kimani E. Luke, 26, 400 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:40 a.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• John L. Featherston, 35, Springhill, Terre Haute. Booked 2:41 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Dustin B. Tubbs, 29, 1400 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:27 a.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime, domestic battery and domestic battery with serious bodily injury.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.