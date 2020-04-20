Vigo County Jail Log: April 20, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Breanna M. Hancock, 22, 7100 block of East Old Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:08 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Katherine Davis, 40, 100 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:52 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, criminal conversion and false reporting.
• Thomas A. Morson, 24, 2200 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:55 p.m. Battery committed with deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement, intimidation and possessing a look-alike substance.
• Howard R. Nicoson, 65, 10 block of North 42nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:27 p.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash, resisting law enforcement and operating while intoxicated.
• James A. Taylor, 62, 1200 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:29 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
• Weilhelm H. Minartz, 38, 2300 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:10 p.m. Domestic battery.
Monday
• Angel M. Budd, 28, 5300 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:53 a.m. Possession of a hypodermic needle, possession of legend drug, battery resulting in bodily injury (two counts), conversion, false informing, intimidation and reckless possession of paraphernalia.
• Abigale L. Lowe, 25, 10 block of South Main, Rosedale. Booked 2:40 a.m. Operating with expired plates, failure of occupant to use safety belt and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.