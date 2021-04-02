The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Kevin E. Bennet, 44, 3100 block of North 14½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:22 a.m. Possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of syringe, operating vehicle after being habitual traffic offender, dealing in methamphetamine, escape, possession of methamphetamine (two counts), possession of paraphernalia and unlawful possession of syringe.
• Stephanie L. Harper, 33, 1300 block of Chestnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:33 p.m. Possession of marijuana, affixing false or forged label to controlled substance prescription package, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Wayne H. Morris, 57, 3200 block of North Main Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:26 p.m. Invasion of privacy (two counts).
• Keith A. Sears, 36, 2800 block of Shaw Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:08 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Dana S. Laycock, 48, 1800 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:36 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling.
• Tommie N. Rogers, 33, 5800 block of East Broadway Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:01 p.m. Domestic battery.
Friday
• Paul J. Blitz, 31, 400 block of South Third (Roadway Inn), Terre Haute. Booked 12:52 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of methamphetamine.
• Robert L. Carter, 29, 1500 block of Ohio Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1 a.m. Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine and no valid driver's license.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
