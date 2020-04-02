Vigo County Jail Log: April 2, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Kayla M. Wall, 29, 10 block of East Canal, Peru. Booked 9:16 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Phillip A. Batchelor, 27, 200 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:18 a.m. Petition to revoke direct placement.
• Derek R. Blair, 48, 1600 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:59 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Benjamin L. Baldwin, 30, 2200 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:01 p.m. Disorderly conduct.
• Robert F. Moore, 31, 8900 block of North Murphy Road, Brazil. Booked 6:16 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Stephanie McDaniel, 31, 300 block of North Meridian Street, Indianapolis. Booked 6:20 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Mattie L. King, 46, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:40 p.m. Violation of local travel advisory designations, burglary, residential entry and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Chelsie W. Neese, 29, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:18 p.m. Violation of a local travel advisory, possession of a hypodermic syringe, burglary, residential entry, conversion (two counts), resisting law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine.
• Mario Esters, 27, 1600 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:54 p.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury and burglary of a dwelling.
Thursday
• Randy S. Shepherd, 29, 6400 block of North Miami Gardens Street, Brazil. Booked 1:12 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; dealing marijuana, hashish or salvia; aggravated battery; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance; and possession of paraphernalia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
