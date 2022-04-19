Vigo County Jail Log: April 19, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement April 15, 16 and 17, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
April 15
• Angela Wilcox, 54, 1200 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:19 a.m. Conversion.
• Katelynn H. Weaver, 20, 1400 block of North County Road, Carbon. Booked 10:01 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Megan N. Kinsel, 38, 200 block of North 21 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:04 p.m. False informing and failure to appear.
• Brian C. Abrell, 31, 500 block of Grand View Street, Spencer. Booked 4:35 p.m. Theft.
• David S. Hall, 52, 10 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:53 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Raymond C. Gray, 53, 0000 block of Terre Haute. Booked 6:57 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts) and criminal confinement.
• Elora L. Long, 32, 3100 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:41 p.m. Conversion, escape from lawful detention and disorderly conduct.
• Alonna Briggs, 32, 800 block of North Raintree Court, Terre Haute. Booked 7:48 p.m. Carrying a handgun without a license.
• Charles L. Phillips, 29, 10 block of Adams Boulevard, Terre Haute. Booked 7:57 p.m. Legend drug deception; resisting law enforcement; Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Andres Broner, 22, 3800 block of Graceland Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 9:21 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Brandy J. Thompson, 47, 2400 block of North Main Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:10 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Geary L. King, 41, 800 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:40 p.m. Criminal mischief, intimidation and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Debra A. Pruitt, 60, 1100 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:29 p.m. Intimidation, criminal mischief and possession of paraphernalia.
April 16
• Robert Harris, 39, 500 block of Wicks Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 12:54 a.m. Dealing in a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
• James W. Downs, 30, 900 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:40 a.m. Possession of handgun without license, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Jennifer N. Thibodeaux, 36, 1700 block of East Southern Manor Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 2:46 a.m. Obstruction of justice, trafficking with an inmate, dealing in a controlled substance, and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle.
• David D. Allen, 39, 2500 block of North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:30 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Macey A. Cunningham, 20, 1900 block of 23½ Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 7:36 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe.
• Cody D. Daffron, 30, 2700 block of Park Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:56 p.m. Domestic battery (three counts), strangulation, criminal confinement, intimidation and invasion of privacy.
• Joseph E. Deverick Jr., 54, 1900 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:39 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Kelly N. Lowery, 37, 100 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:45 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts).
• Daniel L. Sappington, 29, 3800 block of East Ladika, Terre Haute. Booked 5:11 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Brett W. Scott, 27, 1500 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:36 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Maurice K. Shelton, 40, 1100 block of South 11½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:33 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Danielle N. Stuffle, 26, 2200 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:21 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Brooklyn R. Trosper, 24, 1400 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:31 p.m. Theft, conversion and forgery (two counts).
• Sarah N. Ward, 27, 1500 block of North Meridian Street, Brazil. Booked 2:53 p.m. Failure to appear.
April 17
• Christopher S. Bradshaw, 30, 10000 block of East 1600th Road, Paris, Ill. Booked 4:05 a.m. Battery with serious bodily injury.
• David A. Hampton, 33, 200 block of South Seventh Street, Lafayette. Booked 3:25 a.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Christopher C. McGarvey, 38, 100 block of North Gladstone Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 3:43 a.m. Criminal trespass, battery and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Sebastian J. Mundy, 29, 3100 block of East Broadlands Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:48 a.m. Criminal recklessness and domestic battery.
• Corey Ogle, 31, 3800 block of South Main Street, Hillsborough. Booked 12:47 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• William Simonton, 28, 700 block of East Extension Street, Newport. Booked 1:14 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
