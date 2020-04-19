Vigo County Jail Log: April 19, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Jackie L. Mott, 31, 1400 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:27 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of methamphetamine.
• Tesa E. Reed, 26, Rodeway Inn, Terre Haute. Booked 6:14 p.m. Battery resulting in serious bodily injury, strangulation, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and burglary of dwelling that results in serious bodily injury.
• Paris M. Scott, 26, Roadway Inn, Terre Haute. Booked 6:14 p.m. Battery, strangulation, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and burglary resulting in serious bodily injury.
• Gerry N. Neidhamer, 28, 600 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:57 p.m. Criminal trespass and invasion of privacy.
• Joseph S. Miller, 28, 100 block of Helen Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:43 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Justin A. Brown, 35, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:54 p.m. Residential entry.
Saturday
• Kristin Sauer, 48, 300 block of Crawford Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:36 p.m. Auto theft (two counts).
• Amanda A. Yates, 26, 900 block of East Harding Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:44 a.m. Criminal mischief and domestic battery.
• Matthew L. Phillips, 28, 1500 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:18 p.m. Invasion of privacy, unlawful possession of syringe, invasion of privacy and possession of methamphetamine.
• Scott R. Ready, 40, no address available. Booked 8:34 p.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime and domestic battery.
• Nigel G. Dillman, 37, 10 block of Pulaski, Mahomet, Ill. Booked 9:27 p.m. Invasion of privacy and domestic battery.
• Destinea M. Phillips, 23, 100 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:05 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
