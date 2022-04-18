Vigo County Jail Log: April 18, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement April 13, 14 and 15, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
April 13
• Shawna M. Thompson, 22, 8800 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:54 a.m. Battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
• Kaylee V. Brenton, 23, 10 block of North Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:10 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Walter E. Howell, 39, 200 block of Sycamore, Terre Haute. Booked 10:44 a.m. Possession of handgun with domestic battery conviction; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of stolen property.
• Earl L. Bayer, 44, 1400 block of North 29th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:50 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and possession of methamphetamine.
• Ray C. Hsieh, 48, Terre Haute. Booked 1:08 p.m. Court order.
• Eric D. Ervin, 35, 200 block of West National Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:06 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Darius D. Wilson, 18, 2400 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:33 p.m. Resisting law enforcement (two counts).
• Steven M. Giles, 47, 200 block of East Keller Road, Spencer. Booked 4:25 p.m. Criminal confinement, possession of child pornography (three counts), child solicitation (two counts), dissemination of matter or conducting performance harmful to minors, providing obscene material to minors and child solicitation.
• Richard A. Freedle, 44, 900 block of 23rd Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:17 p.m. False informing, possession of methamphetamine, false reporting and possession of paraphernalia.
• Terry L. Maxfield, 33, 10 block of Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:58 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts), operating motor vehicle with false plate and failure to signal for turn or lane change.
• Matthew L. Rogan, 21, 200 block of Fenwood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:26 p.m. Possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Benjamin A. Marburger, 43, 500 block of Harding Street, Plainfield. Booked 8:53 p.m. Child solicitation and vicarious sexual gratification.
• Brian A. Hollingsworth, 33, 1900 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:03 p.m. Intimidation, battery by bodily fluid/waste, escape from lawful detention and dealing in methamphetamine (two counts).
April 14
• Dennis R. Mayfield, 27, no address available. Booked 5:02 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia.
• Brian L. Hatfield, 31, 1600 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:47 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, theft, robbery, criminal mischief and criminal conversion.
• Lance L. Bapp, 34, 300 block of Cherry Street, Clinton. Booked 11:10 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Clacey J. Holt, 37, 9200 block of North County Road 15 East, Farmersburg. Booked 12:27 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Sarah F. Burk, 23, no address available. Booked 3:28 p.m. Public intoxication.
• Ara Anderson, 22, 1900 block of North 30th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:30 p.m. Possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Edward J. Cook, 59, 1100 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:35 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Paul Z. Green, 19, 4100 block of West County Road 200 North, Sullivan. Booked 11:26 p.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Gregory R. Lough, 29, 5200 block of South Jeffers Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:57 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and criminal mischief.
• Brittney Julian, 34, 200 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:42 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Christina M. Sollars, 44, 900 block of West Allison Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 8:39 p.m. Conversion.
• Douglas E. Lampe, 36, 6500 block of North Pinewood, Terre Haute. Booked 10:37 p.m. Operating vehicle after being habitual traffic offender, strangulation and battery with bodily injury.
April 15
• Kyle S. Shultz, 28, 1500 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:34 a.m. Criminal mischief, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle with damage to steering column; and theft.
• Angela Jones, 22, 600 block of Franklin Court, Terre Haute. Booked 2:13 a.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and battery.
• Christopher A. Pine, 30, 1100 block of East Circle Drive, Rockville. Booked 2:13 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Charles J. Moothery, 26, 2000 block of North 31st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:51 a.m. Criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• Angela Wilcox, 54, 1200 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:19 a.m. Conversion.
• Joshua L. Johnson, 32, 1100 block of North Vandalia Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:28 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Rebecca J. Selvia, 36, no address available. Booked 5:51 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts), possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, legend drug prescription violation, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Darlene A. Hayes, 31, 200 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:31 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.