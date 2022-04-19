The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement April 8, 9 and 10 based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
April 8
• Leanna M. Akers, 53, 100 block of N. 15th St., Terre Haute. Booked 8:51 a.m. Neglect of a dependent, dealing methamphetamine, dealing a controlled substance, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and possession of methamphetamine (two counts).
• Seth M. Brissey, 41, 600 block of N. Capitol Ave., Indianapolis. Booked 3:03 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia and possession of paraphernalia.
• Antonio S. Caruso, 20, 1800 block of S. 32 St., Terre Haute. Booked 4:49 p.m. Battery (two counts).
• Edward L. Crane, 58, 200 block of N. 18th St., Terre Haute. Booked 4:51 p.m. Court order.
• Katherine Y. Davis, 30, 300 block of W. Lee Ave., West Terre Haute. Booked 3:43 p.m. Criminal trespass (two counts), possession of methamphetamine, theft and possession of paraphernalia.
• Brian L. Hatfield, 31, 1400 block of Chestnut St., Terre Haute. Booked 12:03 p.m. Conversion and possession of paraphernalia.
• Dalton R. Higgins, 18, 3900 block of E. Mansion Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 6:01 p.m. Battery (two counts).
• Nateara N. Laycock, 31, 700 block of S. 10th St., Terre Haute. Booked 3:29 p.m. Operating a vehicle with an alcohol content equivalent of .15 or more and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Joseph S. Petty, 48, 10000 block of E. U.S. Hwy 40, Seelyville. Booked 1:53 p.m. Criminal mischief, burglary and theft.
• Tatum R. Sheets, 20, 1900 block of W. Curry Dr., Terre Haute. Booked 11:53 a.m. Battery (two counts) and possession of methamphetamine.
• Nateara S. Sollars, 33, 900 block of W. Allison Dr., West Terre Haute. Booked 3:15 p.m. Conversion.
• Carl V. Taylor, 37, 1100 block of S. Seventh St., Terre Haute. Booked 11:11 p.m. Domestic battery.
April 9
• Camille M. Barnes, 49, 1000 block of Maple Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 11:46 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Kirsten L. Chavez, 23, 10000 block of Silver Maple Dr., Sachon, Ind. Booked 4:17 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Christian T. Frye, 51, 200 block of Cherry St., Terre Haute. Booked 4:11 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Edward C. Jackson, 21, 500 block of S. Westwood Dr., Bloomington, Ind. Booked 2:51 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Brittanie N. Kelley, 33, 5900 block of E. Trout Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 5:01 p.m. Failure to appear and possession of paraphernalia.
• Ronald L. Lowe, 35, 100 block of Margaret Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 8:21 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Daniel J. Norris, 40, 4500 block of S. Friar Rd., Terre Haute. Booked 7:11 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Lara Powell, 28, 11000 block of N. Indiana 59, Brazil. Booked 4:11 p.m. Out-of-county order and failure to appear.
• George W. Scott, 29, 1000 block of Fourth St., Terre Haute. Booked 5:06 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Christopher L. Smock, 44, 900 block of W. Allison Dr., West Terre Haute. Booked 3:16 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia and obstruction of justice.
• Lesley Winters, 30, Cathredral Rd., Spencer, Ind. Booked 2:51 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
April 10
• James M. Buckallew, 37, no address available. Booked 8:51 p.m. Intimidation.
• David T. Byers, 53, 1600 block of Idaho St., Terre Haute. Booked 6:10 p.m. Battery, failure to appear, resisting law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine.
• Chardonna L. Cochran, 27, no address available. Booked 10:46 p.m. Fraud.
• Samuel H. Mays, 46, 500 block of Prairie St., Paris, Ill. Booked 7:12 p.m.
• Cody A. Price, 25, 1000 block of Pike St., Clinton. Booked 1:12 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Becky J. Toney, 50, 900 block of W. Allison Dr., West Terre Haute. Booked 7:53 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.