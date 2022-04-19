CORY - Marjory Modesitt, 91 of Cory, passed away Monday afternoon, April 4, 2022 at Mill Pond Health Campus. She was born March 29, 1931 in Cory to Harland "Pat" and Josephine (Collins) Warken. Marjory was a retired farmwife homemaker, and a loving mother and grandmother. Her hobbies include…