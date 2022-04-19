The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement April 8, 9 and 10 based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

April 8

• Leanna M. Akers, 53, 100 block of N. 15th St., Terre Haute. Booked 8:51 a.m. Neglect of a dependent, dealing methamphetamine, dealing a controlled substance, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and possession of methamphetamine (two counts).

• Seth M. Brissey, 41, 600 block of N. Capitol Ave., Indianapolis. Booked 3:03 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia and possession of paraphernalia.

• Antonio S. Caruso, 20, 1800 block of S. 32 St., Terre Haute. Booked 4:49 p.m. Battery (two counts).

• Edward L. Crane, 58, 200 block of N. 18th St., Terre Haute. Booked 4:51 p.m. Court order.

• Katherine Y. Davis, 30, 300 block of W. Lee Ave., West Terre Haute. Booked 3:43 p.m. Criminal trespass (two counts), possession of methamphetamine, theft and possession of paraphernalia.

• Brian L. Hatfield, 31, 1400 block of Chestnut St., Terre Haute. Booked 12:03 p.m. Conversion and possession of paraphernalia.

• Dalton R. Higgins, 18, 3900 block of E. Mansion Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 6:01 p.m. Battery (two counts).

• Nateara N. Laycock, 31, 700 block of S. 10th St., Terre Haute. Booked 3:29 p.m. Operating a vehicle with an alcohol content equivalent of .15 or more and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

• Joseph S. Petty, 48, 10000 block of E. U.S. Hwy 40, Seelyville. Booked 1:53 p.m. Criminal mischief, burglary and theft.

• Tatum R. Sheets, 20, 1900 block of W. Curry Dr., Terre Haute. Booked 11:53 a.m. Battery (two counts) and possession of methamphetamine.

• Nateara S. Sollars, 33, 900 block of W. Allison Dr., West Terre Haute. Booked 3:15 p.m. Conversion.

• Carl V. Taylor, 37, 1100 block of S. Seventh St., Terre Haute. Booked 11:11 p.m. Domestic battery.

April 9

• Camille M. Barnes, 49, 1000 block of Maple Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 11:46 p.m. Failure to appear.

• Kirsten L. Chavez, 23, 10000 block of Silver Maple Dr., Sachon, Ind. Booked 4:17 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

• Christian T. Frye, 51, 200 block of Cherry St., Terre Haute. Booked 4:11 p.m. Criminal trespass.

• Edward C. Jackson, 21, 500 block of S. Westwood Dr., Bloomington, Ind. Booked 2:51 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

• Brittanie N. Kelley, 33, 5900 block of E. Trout Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 5:01 p.m. Failure to appear and possession of paraphernalia.

• Ronald L. Lowe, 35, 100 block of Margaret Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 8:21 p.m. Failure to appear.

• Daniel J. Norris, 40, 4500 block of S. Friar Rd., Terre Haute. Booked 7:11 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

• Lara Powell, 28, 11000 block of N. Indiana 59, Brazil. Booked 4:11 p.m. Out-of-county order and failure to appear.

• George W. Scott, 29, 1000 block of Fourth St., Terre Haute. Booked 5:06 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle.

• Christopher L. Smock, 44, 900 block of W. Allison Dr., West Terre Haute. Booked 3:16 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia and obstruction of justice.

• Lesley Winters, 30, Cathredral Rd., Spencer, Ind. Booked 2:51 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).

April 10

• James M. Buckallew, 37, no address available. Booked 8:51 p.m. Intimidation.

• David T. Byers, 53, 1600 block of Idaho St., Terre Haute. Booked 6:10 p.m. Battery, failure to appear, resisting law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine.

• Chardonna L. Cochran, 27, no address available. Booked 10:46 p.m. Fraud.

• Samuel H. Mays, 46, 500 block of Prairie St., Paris, Ill. Booked 7:12 p.m.

• Cody A. Price, 25, 1000 block of Pike St., Clinton. Booked 1:12 a.m. Domestic battery.

• Becky J. Toney, 50, 900 block of W. Allison Dr., West Terre Haute. Booked 7:53 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

