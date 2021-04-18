Vigo County Jail Log: April 18, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• James M. Hoopingarner, 56, 5200 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:44 p.m. Burglary and theft.
• Michael Smith, 39, 1900 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:23 p.m. Battery resulting in serious bodily injury.
• Sylvia Williams, 26, 1500 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:54 p.m. Residential entry.
• David M. Thompson, 35, 1900 block of North 30th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:36 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Christopher M. Peters, 24, 100 block of South Trueblood Place, Terre Haute. Booked 7:08 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Aaron K. Clem, 41, 10 block of West Honey Creek Parkway, Terre Haute. Booked 9:55 p.m. Intimidation, domestic battery and strangulation.
• Kevin D. Shively, 50, 1300 block of Lynnwood Court, Terre Haute. Booked 10:10 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance.
Thursday
• Matthew L. Duke, 30, 1400 block of Fort Harrison, Terre Haute. Booked 12:10 a.m. Intimidation, criminal mischief, battery with moderate bodily injury and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Jason D. Wilds, 39, 8300 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:09 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Bonnie J. Howard, 43, 800 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:42 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; possession of methamphetamine; resisting law enforcement; manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; possession of handgun without license; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jonathan M. Hall, 29, 1400 block of Lotticks Corner Road, Elizabeth. Booked 4:24 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Craig R. Hendry, 22, 200 block of East Gallagher, Farmersburg. Booked 4:50 a.m. Dealing controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance; and operating while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
