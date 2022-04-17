Vigo County Jail Log: April 17, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement April 11 and 12, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
April 11
• Kyadan R. Murphy, 18, 5900 block of South 225 West, Rockville. Booked 4:04 a.m. Residential entry, invasion of privacy, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury and strangulation.
• Amber B. Compton, 34, 5900 block of West Concannon, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:25 a.m. Conversion.
• Jeremy M. Batchelor, 42, 7700 block of North County Road, Brazil. Booked 10:59 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Lindsay Bracken, 30, 24800 block of East Fishback Road, Marshall, Ill. Booked 1:22 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jackie L. Morgan, 29, 5900 block of West Concannon Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:23 a.m. Theft, fraud and resisting law enforcement.
• David J. Featherston, 27, 900 block of East Barbara Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 11:10 a.m. Theft.
• Ronald G. Price, 52, 1400 block of South 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:33 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and possession of paraphernalia.
• Trent N. Buck, 23, 1300 block of Chestnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:50 p.m. Theft.
• Chaleel M. Diaz-Melendez, 24, 2200 block of West Wilshire Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 3:15 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Forrest B. Thompson, 43, 1300 block of North 26th, Terre Haute. Booked 4:34 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Scott Taylor, 42, 6500 block of Heather Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 5:26 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Anthony Malone, 60, 10 block of Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:09 p.m. Intimidation and possession of methamphetamine (three counts).
• Tammy R. Griffith, 49, 1100 block of Nth 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:12 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and no valid driver's license.
• Antonio M. Seals, 24, 1900 block of North Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:18 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Brittany N. Wallace, 36, 100 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:12 p.m. Possession of a substance represented to be a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jonathan D. Barker, 26, 100 block of North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:15 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts) and strangulation.
• Lataria L. Lewis, 22, 200 block of West Wheeler Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:30 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Jeremy D. Wilson, 31, no address available. Booked 11:45 p.m. Failure to appear.
April 12
• Shatana L. Simpson, 28, 1700 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:21 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Marlon Caulton, 62, 800 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:35 a.m. Conversion; possessing a look-alike substance; possession of methamphetamine; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person; possession of methamphetamine; intimidation; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Robert D. Clinkenbeard, 61, 900 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:56 p.m. Theft.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
