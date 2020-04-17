The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday, Thursday and Friday based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Dana S. Laycock, 47, 700 block South 10th Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:13 p.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication, and battery against a public safety official.
• Thurman Rutledge, 27, 8100 block East Dallas Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 5:57 p.m. Domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.
• Nathaniel Dale Church, 34, 3700 block East Phillips, Terre Haute. Booked 9:51 p.m. Conversion.
• Derrick B. Wrightsman, 44, 2400 block Wallace Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:44 p.m. Driving while intoxicated with endangerment, and violation of local travel advisory designations.
Thursday
• Samuel L. Lacoste, 46, 500 block South Fifth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:07 a.m. Domestic battery and strangulation.
• Jeremy E. Stafford, 42, 3000 block North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:45 a.m. Reckless driving and resisting law enforcement.
• Angela Hunter, 42, 900 block U.S. 150, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:11 p.m. Conversion.
• Tevin Devon Collins, 28, 200 block West Wheeler, Terre Haute. Booked 4:45 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, false Informing, possession of marijuana, visiting a common nuisance, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, and possession of a controlled substance.
Friday
• Jacob A. Wilson, 21, 100 block South 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:47 a.m. Domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, and confinement.
• Aaron Kyle Goetz, 31, 1900 block South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:59 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, domestic battery, and battery against a public safety official.
• Matthew J. Meininger, 24, 2400 block Barbour Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:04 a.m. Domestic battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
