The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement April 5, 6 and 7 based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
April 5
• Darrell W. Bemis, 72, 1700 block of Mahan Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 5:18 p.m. Criminal recklessness.
• Clifford D. Carwile, 55, 1800 block of Park St., Terre Haute. Booked 9:16 a.m. Unauthorized entry of motor vehicle.
• Taylor M. Hammons, 28, 20000 block of N. 250th St., Marshall, Ill. Booked 2:35 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, out-of-county warrant, criminal trespass, conversion, trafficking with an inmate, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia and possession of methamphetamine.
• Kaylee A. Phillips, 21, 3100 block of Washington Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 11:26 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle without receiving a license.
• Derrick W. Poirrier, 33, 2000 block of Fourth Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 6:23 p.m. Conversion.
• Michael E. Reid, 72, no address available. Booked 11:20 p.m. Possession of marijuana, driving while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Quante J. Riley, 26, 2600 block of S. 19th St., Terre Haute. Booked 10:29 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and invasion of privacy.
• Paul L. Sims Jr., 41, 1600 block of Fourth Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 5:26 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (two counts), possession of marijuana and resisting law enforcement.
• Charles R. Stranahan, 37, 300 block of W. Lee Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 4:50 p.m. Maintaining a common nuisance.
• Lily R. Thompson, 20, 8800 block of W. Cherry St., Merom. Booked 9:47 p.m. Possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating with a controlled substance in body.
• Tara Wiffing, 27, 6300 block of N. Clinton St., Terre Haute. Booked 2:20 a.m. Neglect of dependent, theft, intimidation, robbery, possession of a controlled substance and manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine.
• Gloria A. White, 23, 800 block of West Rustic St., Robinson, Ill. Booked 3:54 a.m. Battery.
April 6
• Kylee M. Cain, 23, 2900 block of Jackson St., Terre Haute. Booked 3:50 p.m. Burglary.
• Zachary M. Craffets, 23, 2600 block of E. Peggy Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 7:53 p.m. Criminal recklessness, possession of handgun without license, altered gun and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Kevin D. Dandridge, 31, 200 block of W. Wheeler St., Terre Haute. Booked 4:49 p.m. Court order.
• Devin Hauser, 20, 1900 block of N. 6th St., Terre Haute. Booked 2:13 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Keith L. Hull, 37, 2900 block of E. Park Ave., North Terre Haute. Booked 11 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.
• Sierra D. James, 30, 1100 block of S. Sixth St., Terre Haute. Booked 10:29 a.m. resisting law enforcement (two counts), intimidation, public indecency, public nudity and public intoxication.
• Cheyenne N. Lankford, 21, 2400 block of S. 19th St., Terre Haute. Booked 4:45 p.m. Leaving the scene of a crash.
• Zachary E. Miller, 25, 2100 block of N. 16th St., Terre Haute. Booked 3:45 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Danielle E. Norton, 29, 60 block of S. 17th St., Terre Haute. Booked 5:50 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Tianna M. Price, 21, 30 block of S. 19th St., Terre Haute. Booked 4:10 a.m. Driving while suspended and possession of a handgun without a license (two counts).
• William O. Spivey, 59, no address available. Booked 1:35 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
April 7
• Kristin D. Arnett, 34, 600 block of S. Court St., Sullivan. Booked 12:29 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Cody Briley, 23, 1300 block of Locust St., Terre Haute. Booked 11:09 p.m. Failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Tyrell D. Collier, 28, 2000 block of N. 19th St., Terre Haute. Booked 7:38 p.m. Failure to appear and possession of paraphernalia.
• Joshua D. Doty, 36, 12300 block of S. Miller Ave., Clinton. Booked 6:09 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Michael E. Hoke, 47, 2300 block of Third Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 1:54 p.m. Operating a vehicle while endangering a person, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement, driving while suspended and operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body.
• Daniel R. Hopkins, 50, 1000 block of N. 38th St., Terre Haute. Booked 10:06 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, conversion and possession of paraphernalia.
• Taylor M. James, 25, no address available. Booked 1:34 p.m. Operating a vehicle without receiving a license and driving while suspended.
• Joshua L. Johnson, 32, 1100 block of N. Vandalia Pl., West Terre Haute. Booked 8:56 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Phillip Masters, 34, 300 block of S. Main St., Marengo, Ind. Booked 3:03 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Tammie L. Mundell, 37, 1400 block of Plum St., Terre Haute. Booked 6:40 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Taylor N. Parker, 20, 1200 block of Spruce St., Terre Haute. Booked 1:14 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Charles R. Rowe, 55, 1000 block of S. Seventh St., West Terre Haute. Booked 11:31 p.m. Intimidation, harassment and possession of paraphernalia.
• Pete W. Walton, 34, 2800 block of S. First St., Terre Haute. Booked 1:12 p.m. Driving while suspended and invasion of privacy.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
