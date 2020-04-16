Vigo County Jail Log: April 16, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Nicholas S. Toby, 32, 10 block of West Walnut, Jasonville. Booked 8:24 p.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16 and criminal confinement.
• Aaron J. Lake, 24, 6100 block of Clubhouse Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 11:40 p.m. Aggravated battery and battery committed with a deadly weapon.
Wednesday
• Trey W. Magnetti, 31, 100 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:09 a.m. Burglary of a dwelling and criminal trespass.
• James E. Selvia, 55, 700 block of East Green Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 7:10 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and violation of local travel advisory designations.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
