The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcementApril 2, 3 and 4, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
April 2
• Marquan D. Burgess, 20, 1800 block of Cobblestone Way, Terre Haute. Booked 5:31 p.m. Reckless driving, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement (two counts), refusal to identify self and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hasish or salvia.
• Johnathon L. Crist, 31, 3900 block of E. Linn Ave., North Terre Haute. Booked 5:43 p.m. Battery.
• Joshua S. Hutchinson, 29, 1500 block of S. 17th St., Terre Haute. Booked 6:46 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and operating a vehicle with a alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more.
• Antonio M. Jones, 46, 1800 block of S. Center St., Terre Haute. Booked 3:25 p.m. Court order and out-of-county warrant.
• Brittanie N. Kelley, 33, 5900 block of E. Trout Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 1:45 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and possession of paraphernalia.
• Khahyil B. Moore, 28, 1300 block of S. Seventh St., Terre Haute. Booked 10:23 a.m. Sexual battery (two counts), criminal trespass and residential entry.
• Carrie E. Pendley, 32, 2400 block of S. Fourth St., Terre Haute. Booked 12:46 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Timothy M. Valandingham, 44, 3600 block of N. Smith St., Terre Haute. Booked 10:03 a.m. Failure to provide vehicle registration, disregarding stop sign and driving while suspended.
• Lucas M. Vilchuck, 32, 1300 block of S. Seventh St., Terre Haute. Booked 2:57 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts).
April 3
• Amanda S. Atkinson , 30, 200 block of E. College Ave., Brownsburg. Booked 3:26 a.m. Assisting a criminal and resisting law enforcement (two counts).
• Justin M. Blueher, 31, no address available. Booked 10:22 p.m. Criminal recklessness, escape from lawful detention and carrying handgun without license.
• Remington Diaz, 31, 80 block of S. 19th St., Terre Haute. Booked 4:57 p.m. Burglary.
• Erica M. Fitzjarrald, 35, 400 block of S. 17th St., Terre Haute. Booked 11:26 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Karrie Hole, 39, 700 block of Indian Springs Rd., Crawfordsville. Booked 10:32 a.m. Possession of cocaine or narcotics and possession of methamphetamine.
• Kelly A. Mol, 58, 400 block of College Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 1:13 a.m. Intimidation and battery.
• William E. Mundell, 38, 2100 block of Cleveland Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 8:30 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy.
• Nicole T. Peterson, 49, no address available. Booked 6:09 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Haley N. Sayre, 25, 1500 block of S. Seventh St., Terre Haute. Booked 11:01 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Bradley J. Shassere, 51, 50 block of Pear Tree Ln., Terre Haute. Booked 9:02 a.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Joshua A. Thompson, 36, 20 block of E. Velvet Dr., Terre Haute. Booked 5:47 p.m. Court order, operating a vehicle without receiving a license, neglect of a dependent and possession of methamphetamine.
April 4
• Christopher I. Backfish, 23, no address available. Booked 6:36 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Kyjuan L. Beville, 20, 1100 block of N. Ninth St., Terre Haute. Booked 12:53 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia, possession of handgun without license and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Christian A. Campbell, 30, 1400 block of Locust St., Terre Haute. Booked 4:29 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Brittany N. Crowell, 29, 5000 block of S. State Road 63, Terre Haute. Booked 9:51 p.m. Assault.
• Jesse Hassan, 28, 400 block of Gilbert Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 11:05 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Amanda C. Haughn, 35, 1700 block of S. 28th St., Terre Haute. Booked 8:21 a.m. Battery, burglary, residential entry, conversion and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Jacob A. Johnson, 28, no address available. Burglary, criminal trespass, leaving the scene of an accident, theft (two counts), criminal mischief, operating a vehicle without receiving a license and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Austin M. Kirk, 25, 400 block of Fourth Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 1:04 p.m. Possession of handgun with license.
• Seth Mullendore, 41, 600 block of Seabury Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 8:54 p.m. Criminal trespass and theft.
• Arlo A. Paletis, 38, 2400 block of Wabash Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 11:59 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Travis S. Thompson, 38, no address available. Booked 1:51 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, resisting law enforcement, false reporting and possession of paraphernalia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.