The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Gregory Paul Castaneda, 38, 2400 block U.S. 40, Brazil. Booked 12:40 p.m. Sexual battery.
• Chelsie Diane Burke, 31, 2100 block Amber Road, Terre Haute. Booked 1:48 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of syringe or needle, dealing a synthetic substance.
• Richard Wayne Williams, 38, 4400 block South 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:59 p.m. Out-of-state warrant, parole violation.
• Ashton Joseph Lee Bennett, 18, 2900 block South 13 1/2 St., Terre Haute. Booked 2:53 p.m. Robbery and possession of a controlled substance.
• Michael A. Kays, 24, 200 block South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:12 p.m. Manufacture/dealing a controlled substance, possession of a syringe or needle, dealing synthetic drug or lookalike substance, possession of synthetic drug or lookalike substance, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of paraphernalia.
• Floyd Mack Budd, 73, 10 block East Rodighiero Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:34 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Bryce Nathaniel Starkey, 20, 8200 block North 60th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:52 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury and disorderly conduct.
• Zakkary Osburn, 29, 3200 block Pumpkin Ridge Road, Cloverdale. Booked 5:57 p.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash, driving while intoxicated, and sniffing/inhaling toxic vapors.
• Joshua Hart, 30, 200 block South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:53 p.m. Possession of a syringe and possession of meth.
• Bruce Edmond Thomas, 45, 1600 block South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:54 p.m. Receiving stolen auto parts.
• Teannah Harris, 26, 2000 block Kyliegh Lane, Seelyville. Booked 10:56 p.m. Possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish/salvia; possession of paraphernalia, and driving while intoxicated.
• Ryan D. Martin, 32, 2300 block Tippecanoe St., Terre Haute. Booked 11:30 p.m. Driving while suspended, driving while intoxicated endangering a person, and driving with a controlled substance.
• Jeremy D. Killough, 40, 800 block McKeen, Terre Haute. Booked 11:44 p.m. Maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia and possession of meth.
Wednesday
• Damian P. Chapman, 27, 2100 block 23 1/2 Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 12:08 a.m. Possession of meth.
• Ruben Francis Floyd, 48, 8400 block North Baldwin Street, Brazil. Booked 1:00 a.m. Conversion (two counts).
• David Michael Thompson, 35, 1900 block North 30th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:01 a.m. Domestic battery of an adult in presence of child under age 16.
• Harold William Jones, 39, 600 block Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:54 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Austin Lee Evans, 30, 3100 block Fenwood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:54 a.m. Strangulation, and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Joseph D. Sparks, 30, 300 block South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:21 a.m. Driving while intoxicated, and possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish/salvia.
• Gage Brumley, 20, 2500 block Schaal Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:10 a.m. Theft (two counts).
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
