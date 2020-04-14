The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Aaron D. McDaniel, 27, 2200 block Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:04 p.m. Domestic battery in presence of a child under 16.
• Belinda A. Dobrowolski, 31, Brazil. Booked 7:00 p.m. Possession of cocaine and possession of syringe or needle.
• John O. Donham, 40, 2900 block Krumbhaar Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:20 p.m. Domestic battery and domestic battery in presence of a child under 16.
Tuesday
• Robert W. Wyrick, 33, 1500 block U.S. Highway, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:30 a.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash and driving while intoxicated (2 counts).
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
