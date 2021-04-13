Vigo County Jail Log: April 13, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Shonna L. Harris, 42, 1400 block of South Brown, Terre Haute. Booked 12:36 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Shawna L. Cunning, 32, no address available, Terre Haute. Booked 1:59 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Thomas B. King, 57, 500 block of Keane Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 3:11 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Haylee L. Kelley, 28, 3800 block of East Hollywood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:35 p.m. Domestic battery, criminal mischief and residential entry.
• Robert Sabo, 35, 2100 block of North 29th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:56 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Cheyenne L. Herring, 27, 2100 block of Boston Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:41 p.m. Residential entry and invasion of privacy.
• Daldib T. Singh, 29, 2300 block of North Valentine Avenue, Fresno, Calif. Booked 9:46 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and criminal possession of synthetic drug or look-alike substance.
Monday
• Wimberly C. Tyler, 42, 1900 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:03 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Robert J. Chlebowski, 41, 10 block of Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:15 a.m. Robbery.
• Dion M. Riley, 25, 10 block of North 37th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:49 p.m. Felon carrying a handgun, criminal recklessness committed by shooting a firearm into an inhabited dwelling or building, burglary while armed with deadly weapon and carrying a handgun without a license.
• Kenny J. Smothers, 50, 700 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:58 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended; resisting law enforcement; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jonathan L. Crabb, 30, no address available. Booked 4:45 p.m. Residential entry.
• Kyal A. Campbell, 29, 7400 block of Village Road, Poland. Booked 7:12 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Amanda R. Olson, 34, 10 block of South 17th, Terre Haute. Booked 7:28 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Sahara M. Wolfe, 35, 6300 block of East Woodsmall Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 9:25 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Obasesam O. Ubi, 39, 700 block of North Cherry Street, O'Fallon, Ill. Booked 9:34 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
Tuesday
• Teresa M. Shotts, 50, 8900 block of North Murphy, Brazil. Booked 6:21 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.