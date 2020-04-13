The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Ronnie Franklyn Scott, 50, Rodeway Inn, Terre Haute. Booked 7:13 p.m. Battery resulting in serious bodily injury, robbery, and burglary of dwelling resulting in serious bodily injury.
Monday
• Dante L. Pettus, 29, 2200 block Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:38 a.m. Domestic battery in presence of child under 16.
Gary Leland Drake, 38, 2200 block East Haythorne Avenue, North Terre Haute. Booked 1:08 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
Dennis E.L. Brannon, 24, 10200 block Rosedale Road, Terre Haute. Booked 2:46 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, possession of meth, driving while suspended with prior, possession of methamphetamine, and manufacture/dealing meth.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.