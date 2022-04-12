The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement March 28, 29 and 30 based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
March 28
• Lanny E. Alexander, 51, 200 block of W. Johnson Ave., West Terre Haute. Booked 10:40 p.m. Interfering in the reporting of a crime and domestic battery.
• Tommie W. Bolden, 28, 1600 block of N. 11th St., Terre Haute. Booked 9:17 p.m. Domestic battery, residential entry, conversion and invasion of privacy.
• Michael L. Cheesman, 27, 700 block of S. 18th St., Terre Haute. Booked 9:06 p.m. Intimidation, criminal recklessness and battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Shelby N. Coleman, 26, 40 block of Lake Brazilian Estates, Brazil. Booked 8:33 p.m. Theft, counterfeiting and fraud.
• Charles A. Compton, 57, 2300 block of Locust St., Terre Haute. Booked 3:19 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Terry L. Decker, 56, 200 block of W. Paris Ave., West Terre Haute. Booked 3 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
• Emily E. Eaker, 38, 600 block of Oak St., Terre Haute. Booked 5:02 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia and auto theft.
• Robert J. Horsley, 31, 200 block of N. Second St., Carbon. Booked 4:13 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Zachary L. Jackson, 27, 4800 block of Ozarl Ln., Indianapolis. Booked 1:04 p.m. Domestic battery, battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 and intimidation.
• Anthony D. Johnson, 44, 900 block of S. Sixth St., Terre Haute. Booked 1:53 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Chelsea A. Johnson, 32, no address available. Booked 6:50 p.m. Fraud on a financial institution.
• Riannon M. Kuykendall, 23, no address available. Booked 6:04 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Penny J. Long, 55, 2900 block of Dean Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 8:11 p.m. Theft (two counts).
• Justin L. Matherly, 35, 4500 block of E. 30th Dr., Terre Haute. Booked 9:32 a.m. Possession of meth.
• Lameki Y. Owens, 31, 2100 block of N. 14 1/2 St., Terre Haute. Booked 10:33 a.m. Theft, possession of meth, paraphernalia and legend drug, resisting law enforcement and battery.
• Shannon M. Scott, 40, 700 block of S. Morgan St., Brazil. Booked 2:07 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
March 29
• Grant M. Cooper, 22, 600 block of S. Franklin St., Brazil. Booked 3:09 a.m. Conversion, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia and possession of meth. 03/29/2022 3:09
• John R. Crowe, 30, 2800 block of S. Sixth Pl., Terre Haute. Booked 3:26 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia, theft and driving while suspended.
• Alfred F. Everette III, 34, 1200 block of Walnut St., Terre Haute. Booked 2:44 p.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• James W. Fagg, 56, 700 block of S. Seventh St., West Terre Haute. Booked 9:35 p.m. Visiting a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Shane J. Johnson, 31, 6500 block of N. Robertson St. Terre Haute. Booked 10:25 p.m. Reckless driving, habitual traffic violator, legend drug prescription violation, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Brandi Miles, 22, 2500 block of Main St., Danville, Ill. Booked 11:05 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and robbery.
• Jerald R. Owens, 58, 1400 block of N. Murphy Rd., Carbon. Booked 12:28 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, paraphernalia and habitual traffic violator.
• Kelli N. Pitts, 32, 500 block of S. Vine St., Indianapolis. Booked 2:37 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, hypodermic syringe or needle and paraphernalia.
• Donald M. Riley, 30, 1200 block Third Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 4:26 p.m. Battery against a public safety official, auto theft, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, false informing, resisting law enforcement and possession of a controlled substance.
• Peter O. Roberts, 36, 2400 block Seventh Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 3:36 a.m. Dealing in a synthetic drug or lookalike substance.
• Rodger Sears, 38, 1400 block of S. Ninth St., Terre Haute. Booked 4:57 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Devon L. Smith, 28, Farmersburg. Booked 7:43 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and resisting law enforcement.
• Diamond A. Wiley, 26, 1500 block of Eagle St., Terre Haute. Booked at 12:07 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury.
March 30
• Ashley M. Jackson, 30, 300 block of S. 13th St., Terre Haute. Booked 1:10 a.m. Obstruction of justice.
• Damian E. Parks, 36, 1500 block College Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 4:10 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Derek L. Peak, 31, 1600 block of Blaine Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 1:31 a.m. Domestic battery, invasion of privacy and identity deception.
• Bobbie J. Whitner, 50, no address available. Booked 3:03 a.m. Battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
