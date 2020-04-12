Vigo County Jail Log: April 12, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Donald E. Leek, 58, 900 block of North Preston Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:08 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and habitual traffic violator.
• Ashley L. Butler, 37, 300 block of North 14½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:23 p.m. Conversion.
• Tracey L. Waldon, 44, 7200 block of South U.S. 41, Terre Haute. Booked 9:40 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Marvin D. Strong, 32, 1900 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:24 p.m. Battery resulting in serious bodily injury, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and theft.
Saturday
• Kristi L. Abolt, 47, 1100 block of South Pam Drive, Rosedale. Booked 11:40 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
• Scott A. Taylor, 40, 500 block of West Private Drive 500 West, Brazil. Booked 11:48 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
• Dylan R. Jones, 30, 1100 block of Ridgeway Avenue, Vincennes. Booked 2:47 p.m. Burglary.
• Kehrt V. Cochran, 30, 3200 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:38 p.m. Domestic battery and confinement.
Sunday
• Michael A. Ornduff, 45, 2500 block of East Hasselburger Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:40 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Amy M. Ornduff, 44, 2500 block of East Hasselburger Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:30 a.m. Domestic battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
