Vigo County Jail Log: April 11, 2021

Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low around 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low around 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.