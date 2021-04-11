Vigo County Jail Log: April 11, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Nicole L. Kelly, 32, 800 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Bobi J. Archer, 41, 900 block of South Third, Clinton. Booked 9:20 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of methamphetamine (two counts).
• Lafaette I. Garrett, 37, 2400 block of North 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:29 a.m. Escape from lawful detention.
• Randy S. Shepherd, 30, 6400 block of North Miami Gardens Street, Brazil. Booked 10:51 a.m. Domestic battery and conversion.
• Chiquita M. Thomas, 28, 200 block of Cleveland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:58 a.m. Petition to revoke.
• Ashley M. Myrtle, 31, 4600 block of South Redbud Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 1:46 p.m. Criminal mischief.
• Riannon M. Kuykendall, 22, no address available. Booked 2:35 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, battery resulting in bodily injury and possession of paraphernalia.
• Rocky J. Dixon, 27, Terre Haute. Booked 4:58 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; resisting law enforcement; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Warren K. Smith, 36, 800 block of South Prospect Street, Terre, Haute. Booked 6:19 p.m. Court order.
• Shirley C. Milner, 50, 1300 block of Fourth, Terre Haute. Booked 7:06 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling (two counts), possession of methamphetamine, residential entry, escape from lawful detention, invasion of privacy and criminal conversion.
• Matthew Fox, 38, 5500 block of North James Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:17 p.m. Operating motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Dakarai Fulton, 23, 200 block of Apple Tree Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 8:37 p.m. Operating motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating motor vehicle while intoxicated with endangerment and possession of marijuana.
• Eric A. Dickerson, 40, 2300 block of Beech Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:25 p.m. Possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a syringe.
• James Dulin, 32, 200 block of North Eighth, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:50 p.m. Domestic Battery in the presence of a child and domestic battery.
• Jeffrey S. Frakes, 48, 100 block of West Jackson Street, Hymera. Booked 10:08 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, unlawful possession of syringe, resisting law enforcement, dealing in hashish oil, dealing in a synthetic cannabinoid, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday
• Aaron M. Allard, 36, 1300 block of Lafayette, Terre Haute. Booked 12:31 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Troy A. Weltzin, 36, 100 block of West County Road 850 North, Shelburn. Booked 4:46 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Sarah J. Kohl-Posey, 49, 1400 block of North Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:42 a.m. Battery.
• Kenneth Noble, 22, 2200 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:24 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Leif Bollock, 29, 200 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:09 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief and domestic battery.
• Anthony C. Ellinger, 53, 9600 block of North Baldwin Street, Rosedale. Booked 9:36 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Lavale White, 18, 700 block of South North Avenue, Chicago, Ill. Booked 9:39 p.m. Carrying a handgun without a license and possession of marijuana.
• Nicholas W. Neidermeier, 36, 2400 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:50 p.m. Criminal recklessness.
Sunday
• Robert H. Doss, 32, 300 block of South 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:13 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Jeremiah J. Luken, 25, 300 block of Linden Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:56 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Terry J. Ross, 45, no address available. Booked 6:34 a.m. Battery with bodily injury.
• James F. Wallace, 53, 500 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:59 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
