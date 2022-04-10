Vigo County Jail Log: April 10, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement March 26, 27 and 28, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
March 26
• Claire Bonte, 22, 3200 block of North 28th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:13 a.m. Possession of a legend drug; possession of controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of methamphetamine; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Brandon M. Williams, 29, 300 block of South Brown Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:55 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts).
• Jonathon M. Ray, 30, 400 block of Park Lane Court, Terre Haute. Booked 6:57 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass, robbery, residential entry and domestic battery.
• Jennifer L. McClain, 42, 10 block of North 10th Street, Clinton. Booked 7:51 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Nicole L. Norton, 33, 400 block of Poplar Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:04 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Michael A. James, 19, 1800 block of North Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:45 p.m. Operating vehicle while intoxicated refusal, carrying a handgun without a license, possession of marijuana, dealing in a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
March 27
• Chad R. Rost, 28, 2100 block of South Cottrell Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 2:14 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Dakota J. Sponsler, 32, 2400 block of Ohio Boulevard, Terre Haute. Booked 2:36 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Gabriel Lloyd, 20, no address available. Booked 2:46 a.m. Public intoxication and illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
• Cortney O. Brenton, 25, 900 block of East Davis Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:28 a.m. Auto theft.
• Gary W. Mankin, 35, 1900 block of Blaine, Terre Haute. Booked 3:33 a.m. Auto theft.
• Shelby N. Coleman, 26, 10 block of Lake Brazilian Estates, Brazil. Booked 9:54 a.m. Theft, counterfeiting and fraud.
• Dennis R. Mayfield, 27, 400 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:14 p.m. Conversion; resisting law enforcement; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Devin D. Longberger, 30, 6500 block of Cahill Place, Indianapolis. Booked 3:19 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts) and criminal mischief.
• Alan R. McCall, 51, 1500 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:34 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Jolene D. McCall, 35, 1500 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:15 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Ashton S. Bennett, 38, no address available. Booked 9:07 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and failure to appear.
March 28
• David J. Miller Sr., 38, 200 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:28 a.m. Domestic battery on a person less than 14 years old and domestic battery (two counts).
• Clarissa D. Crowther, 25, 3300 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:39 a.m. Battery against public safety official, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.
• Curtis S. Freeland, 36, 1100 block of South Daniel, Terre Haute. Booked 2:27 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe (two counts), parole violation, auto theft, expired plates and driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts).
• Tial Cung, 46, 700 block of Harness Lakes Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 3:12 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Rhiannon N. Leek, 34, 100 block of East Halt Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 4:23 a.m. Fraud.
• Dennis L. Leek, 33, 100 block of East Halt Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 4:29 a.m. Possession of marijuana.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.