The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Evan Douglas Wilford, 34, 1300 block Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:46 p.m. Criminal confinement while armed with deadly weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, and possession of marijuana.
• Ryan A. Nibbe, 40, 700 block North Maplewood Drive, Rantoul, Ill. Booked 2:45 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Isaiah Diniel Binford, 20, 100 block Allendale Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 4:41 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.
• Michael J. Ebler, 38, 2100 block North 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:34 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling and theft.
• Samuel Edward Haney, 54, 2000 block Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:48 p.m. Criminal mischief, invasion of privacy and domestic battery with prior.
Friday
• Cortez Alonzo Thompson, 21, 500 block South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:03 a.m. Dealing in marijuana (2 counts), possession of marijuana (2 counts) and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Donyeal C. Williams, 35, 1400 block Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:39 a.m. Intimidation, criminal mischief and domestic battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
