Vigo County Jail Log: April 1, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement March 19, 20 and 21, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
March 19
• Bryce A. Rupska, 41, 3700 block of East Park Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:40 p.m. Court order.
• Patrick J. Thompson, 36, 2300 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:25 p.m. Battery against public safety official while engaged in official duties, robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury, theft (two counts), unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, escape from lawful detention, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and theft of a firearm.
• James B. Speidel, 37, 2300 block of East Margaret Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 6:06 p.m. Intimidation.
• Justin R. Wells, 34, 1600 block of North Plum Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:49 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Joshua L. Johnson, 32, 1100 block of North Vandalia, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:41 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Thomas A. Fennell, 30, 200 block of Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:51 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, criminal mischief, residential entry, theft, auto theft, possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.
• Joshua L. Johnson, 32, 1100 block of North Vandalia Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:06 p.m. Criminal trespass.
March 20
• Joshua D. Crosley, 38, 10 block of Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; visiting a common nuisance; and operating while intoxicated.
• Gavin D. Rue, 23, 1200 block of Sagamore Woods Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 2:13 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Wendy S. Quinn, 51, 300 block of Fenwood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:57 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Demarcus L. Williams, 35, 700 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:56 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Brooke A. Jeffries, 33, 1400 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:34 p.m. Legend drug prescription violation; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Keion L. Crowder, 23, 2600 block of East Peggy Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:43 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Christopher P. Stapert, 35, 1900 block of Beech Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:13 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, theft and possession of paraphernalia.
• Bryson M. Bones, 22, 2200 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:39 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Phyllis M. Jenkins, 50, 300 block of North 15½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:04 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts).
• Jacob A. Sons, 42, 300 block of North 15½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:05 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Corey M. Underwood, 32, 200 block of North 1875th Street, Paris, Ill. Booked 8:20 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
March 21
• Christopher L. Cronkhite, 35, 400 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:28 a.m. Domestic battery and strangulation.
• Ramelle Strickland, 30, 100 block of Faust Drive, Gulfport, Miss. Booked 1:47 a.m. Criminal trespass, resisting law enforcement, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and reckless driving.
• Gary R. Cooper, 42, 1100 block of Wheeler Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:13 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (two counts); and possession of paraphernalia.
• Clarence L. Thomas, 60, 1400 block of South 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:15 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
