Vigo County Jail Log: April 1, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Michael J. Norris, 22, 300 block of East Morris, Terre Haute. Booked 11:24 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official; resisting law enforcement; and escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device.
• Camron J. Banghart, 26, 10 block of East Columbus, Staunton. Booked 11:50 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, conversion, resisting law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine.
• Michaela C. Shope, 27, 8200 block of North Pottsville Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:21 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Tosha D. Towles, 45, 300 block of Fenwood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and failure to signal for turn or lane change.
• Delbert M. Higginbotham, 41, 300 block of North 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:39 p.m. Criminal mischief and theft.
• Damon Pruitt, 28, 2300 block of Amber Road, Terre Haute. Booked 8:54 p.m. Invasion of privacy and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Ted Weger, 58, 400 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:20 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (three counts).
• Emily E. Eaker, 37, 4800 block of Wilke Road, Terre Haute. Booked 11:08 p.m. Auto theft, small claims, unlawful possession of a syringe, out-of-county warrant and possession of paraphernalia.
• Robert W. Lewis, 33, 3900 block of East Hollywood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:10 p.m. Criminal recklessness and domestic battery with a deadly weapon.
• Dylan J. Nolte, 24, 600 block of Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:35 p.m. False informing and invasion of privacy.
Wednesday
• Cedric R. Fleming, 31, 400 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:10 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Ramell D. Wallace, 23, 1100 block of South 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:59 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
