Vigo County Jail Log: April 1, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• John R. Crowe, 28, 500 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:54 a.m. Criminal trespass and auto theft (two counts).
• Edward J. White, 35, 1500 block of Woodley Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:44 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, domestic battery, criminal mischief and invasion of privacy.
• Rashawn M. Appleton, 27, 100 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:06 p.m. Dealing marijuana, hashish or salvia; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Bryan S. Beatty, 36, 2400 block of North Main Street, Seelyville. Booked 7:30 p.m. Domestic battery with a deadly weapon.
• Jarrett B. Trice, 32, 100 block of Edgebrook Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:01 p.m. Felon in possession of firearm, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, intimidation (two counts), possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and theft.
• Roxanna N. Frakes, 30, 10 block of South 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:37 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe (two counts), conversion (two counts), visiting a common nuisance and possession of methamphetamine.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.