The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement March 30, 31, April 1 and 2 based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
March 30
• Travis M. Brown, 29, 50 block of S. 21st St., Terre Haute. Booked 10:28 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Jason W. Cunningham, 40, 2800 block of S. Fourth St., Terre Haute. Booked 9:34 p.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Michael S. Fellows, 42, 2700 block of Golf St., Mecca. Booked 9:44 p.m. Operating a vehicle without license, driving while suspended and operation without financial responsibility.
• Thomas Foster, 48, 2100 block of Hawthorne Woods Rd., Terre Haute. Booked 11:44 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• David L. Hammond, 32, 2000 block of N. 10th St., Terre Haute. Booked 8:26 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury, resisting law enforcement (two counts) and operating a vehicle without receiving a license.
• Ray Cheng Hsieh, 48, 600 block of Ash St., Terre Haute. Booked 3:38 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, battery and battery against a public safety official.
• Samuel H. Mays, 46, 13000 block of E. 1300 Rd., Paris, Ill. Booked 4:10 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Terrell D. McGowan, 20, 2600 block of Fenwood Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 11:13 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury, robbery while armed with deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement and escape from lawful detention (two counts).
• Katherine Y. Ready, 43, 2000 block of S. Fourth St., Terre Haute. Booked 8:51 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Timothy M. Reed, 34, 5100 block of N. 14th 1/2 St., Terre Haute. Booked 8:19 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without receiving a license and habitual traffic violator.
March 31
• Danny R. Bemis, 57, Terre Haute. Booked 8:18 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Possession of marijuana, visiting a common nuisance and operating with a controlled substance in body.
• Ashton J. Bennett, 19, 300 block of S. 13th St., Terre Haute. Booked 11:57 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Ashley D. Broom, 25, 8000 block of S. State Road 63, Terre Haute. Booked 8:16 a.m. Failure to appear, operating a motor vehicle without obtaining a license and driving while suspended.
• Andrew R. Carrithers, 33, 1600 block N. 27th St., Terre Haute. Booked 11:56 p.m. Dealing a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Colten J. Clements, 19, 800 block of S. 19th St., Terre Haute. Booked 10:38 a.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage accident, resisting law enforcement (two counts) and vehicle theft.
• Samantha J. Eaglin-Cobix, 34, 1600 block of N. 27th St., Terre Haute. Booked 11:52 p.m. Dealing a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Matthew W. Edington, 25, 2700 block of Durkesferry Rd., New Goshen. Booked 5:25 p.m. Auto theft.
• Andra M. Ellis, 44, 2200 block of N. Second St., Seelyville. Booked 9:38 p.m. Driving while suspended, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Kenneth M. Jackson, 38, 11000 block of N. Borman Pl., West Terre Haute. Booked 11:36 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and operating a vehicle with alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more.
• David Maxwell, 34, 300 block of S. Fleming St., Indianapolis. Booked 2:05 a.m. Operating a vehicle without obtaining a license and battery.
• Clifford McGee, 57, 2300 block of N. 26th St., Terre Haute. Booked 7:40 p.m. Battery.
• Rhonda McGee, 55, 2300 block of N. 26th St., Terre Haute. Booked 8:05 p.m. Battery.
• John K. Miller, 39, 1500 block of Second Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 6:23 p.m. Petition to revoke, failure to appear, escape from lawful detention drawing or using a deadly weapon or inflicts bodily injury on another person and violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS.
• Jackielee Morgan, 29, 5000 block of W. Concannon Ave., West Terre Haute. Booked 1:25 p.m. Fraud.
• Tawny Morgan, 34, 4300 block of W. Bertha St., Indianapolis. Booked 2:32 a.m. Assisting a criminal and criminal recklessness.
• Kevin W. Owens, 56, 1600 block of Sixth Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 7:07 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy.
• Kirsten Phillips, 30, no address available. Booked 12:07 a.m. Court order.
• Carl L. Wiegand II, 36, no address available. Booked 11:36 a.m. Habitual traffic violator (two counts), battery, auto theft, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, resisting law enforcement, intimidation, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
April 1
• Lewis Berry, 37, 200 block of S. 12th St., Terre Haute. Booked 8:37 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Daniel L. Biglin, 31, 1100 block N. 11th St., Terre Haute. Booked 4:26 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts), resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
• Kenneth E. Burton-Alkire, 30, 200 block of Cherry St., Terre Haute. Booked 3:44 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.
• Phoenix Colyer, 19, 8000 block of Arrow Wood Ct., Terre Haute. Booked 8:55 p.m. Conversion.
• Amy A. Crumrin, 43, no address available. Booked 11:28 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of paraphernalia.
• George M. Deyoung, 56, 800 N. 13 1/2 St., Terre Haute. Booked 6:51 p.m. Failure to appear.
• John O. Donham, 28, 100 block of N. 22nd St., Terre Haute. Booked 1:38 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Corey L. Ellerbe, 45, no address available. Booked 4:25 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Taylor N. Elliott, 23, no address available. Booked 7:07 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, conversion, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and false reporting.
• Jonathon G. Hamilton, 38, 700 block of W. National Ave., Brazil. Booked 3:29 a.m. Reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and resisting law enforcement (two counts).
• Rolynda E. Hillman, 32, 1400 block of Sycamore St., Terre Haute. Booked 4:44 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Douglas L. Keep, 43, 7100 block of S. Kenny Pl., Terre Haute. Booked 10:07 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Brady A. Michel, 28, 200 block of Cherry St., Terre Haute. Booked 7:11 a.m. Theft, false informing and possession of methamphetamine.
• Paige C. Plew, 27, 200 block of Frontage Rd., Marshall, Ill. Booked 2:54 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Ronald L. Reik, 61, 600 block of S. Walnut St., Brazil. Booked 3:27 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and failure to appear.
• Daldib T. Singh, 30, 400 block of S. Third St., Terre Haute. Booked 7:12 p.m. Criminal trespass, possession of a substance presented to be a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle and possession of paraphernalia.
• Ashley D. Tarwater, 32, 2900 block of S. Eighth St., Terre Haute. Booked 4:51 p.m. Battery, fraud and escape from lawful detention.
April 2
• Jene A. Bright, 60, 400 block of Antioch Cr., Terre Haute. Booked 7:24 a.m. Leaving the scene of a crash, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Stacy L. Cunningham, 48, 2000 block of Second Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 2:14 a.m. Dealing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
• Donald A. Fellows, 53, 3200 block of S. Wells St., Mecca. Booked 2:41 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Jade E. Henderson, 27, 2200 block of Warren St., Terre Haute. Booked 3:41 a.m. Speeding and driving while suspended.
• Mattie L. King, 48, 1300 block of Liberty Ave., Terre Haute. Booked 2:32 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• James C. Wilson, 48, 2500 block of N. Sixth St., Terre Haute. Booked 3:08 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended, possession of methamphetamine, manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine and possession of a firearm.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
