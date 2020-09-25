An arrest has been made in connection with a death investigation in the 2000 block of Fourth Avenue.
Floyd “Spanky” Cheesman, 43, was arrested Friday afternoon at the Woodridge Motel on the the city's east side. He was booked into the Vigo County Jail at 3:09 p.m. on preliminary charges of murder, auto theft, fraud and theft.
A weekend probable hearing has been set for his case, with formal charges to be filed next week.
Terre Haute police said they will seek a charge of murder in the death of 35-year-old Kacie Hartbank.
Hartbank was found dead about 2:48 p.m. Tuesday when police responded to a report of an unresponsive female.
Cheesman has been a person of interest in the death investigation, police said. He was arrested on outstanding warrants in unrelated criminal cases.
On Thursday, police attempted to serve an arrest warrant for Cheesman at a residence in Dresser, but did not locate him there. He was found Friday at the east side motel.
At the advice of police, Vigo County Schools implemented a brief lockout at Meadows and Lost Creek elementary schools Friday afternoon. Both police and school officials declined to give a specific reason for the lockout, which occurred during the apprehension of Cheesman.
Dr. Susan Amos said Friday an autopsy on Hartbank has been conducted, but the cause and manner of death have not yet been determined.
