The Vigo County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with a shooting Monday in West Terre Haute.
John Cooper, 30, West Terre Haute, faces charges of criminal recklessness with a firearm, pointing a firearm and aggravated battery, said John Plasse, Vigo County sheriff. Cooper was arrested without incident this afternoon and taken to the Vigo County Jail.
Cooper will appear in Vigo Superior Court Div. 6 Wednesday.
On Monday, the male victim went to the West Terre Haute Police Department stating he had been shot.
After speaking to the victim and witnesses, Vigo County Sheriff's Office detectives determined the incident took place on Woodland Drive in West Terre Haute. The victim had sustained a gunshot injury to his leg and was treated and released from a local hospital.
Tuesday afternoon, detectives obtained an arrest and search warrant and the Terre Haute Police Department special response team was called to assist in the execution of the warrant at 3627 W. Woodland Drive.
The police presence briefly delayed school dismissal at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary this afternoon. Students were eventually released to cars, buses, and to walk home at 3:03 p.m., according to Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
