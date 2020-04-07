The United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit today tossed a district judge’s injunction that blocked four death penalty sentences from being carried out at United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute
The three-judge panel split 2-1 on Tuesday, with judges Neomi Rao and Gregory Katsas in the majority and David Tatel in the minority.
The decision could pave the way for the first federal executions in 16 years, more litigation from the district courts where each prisoner's case originated may be possible.
Judges Roa and Katsas concluded in their opinions that U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan erred in her November ruling in which she decided the Federal Death Penalty Act requires the federal government to follow all execution protocols in the state where the execution is to take place.
Katsas wrote in his opinion that forcing the federal government to adhere to the minutiae of state execution protocols "is not only pointless, but practically impossible."
"... Conducting a single execution under the federal protocol requires extensive preparation by a trained execution team of over 40 individuals, as well as further support from 250 more individuals at the federal execution facility in Terre Haute, Indiana. Simultaneously managing the same logistical challenges under a few dozen state protocols — all different — would be all but impossible."
Attorney General William Barr announced in July 2019 the government would resume executions on Dec. 9, 2019, ending an informal moratorium on federal capital punishment.
In that announcement, the federal government approved a new procedure for lethal injections that replaces the three-drug combination previously used in federal executions with one drug, pentobarbital. This is similar to the procedure used in several states, including Georgia, Missouri and Texas.
Inmates Daniel Lee, Alred Bourgeois, Wesley Purkey and Dustin Honken challenged that change, saying it violates parts of the Federal Death Penalty Act.
In Rao's opinion the judge wrote that the change in federal protocol does not violate the federal act.
"The Department of Justice’s 2019 protocol is consistent with the FDPA," Rao wrote.
"The protocol lays out a non-binding procedural framework that the federal government may apply in most cases, and it allows the U.S. Marshal Service to depart from federal procedures when required—a carveout that naturally would encompass situations in which the 2019 protocol conflicts with state law."
