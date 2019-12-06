In a decision posted today, the Indiana Court of Appeals said a bribery case against former Vigo County schools superintendent Danny Tanoos can move forward.
The opinion by Judges Robert Altice Jr., Elaine Brown and Elizabeth Tavitas states the Marion Superior Court properly denied Tanoos' motion to dismiss the criminal charges against him.
The case remains set for a hearing Dec. 18 in Marion County.
Tanoos' attorneys had argued the charges against the superintendent of more than 20 years are faulty in that they relied on an insufficient, generalized theory of bribery and do not actually establish the crime of bribery as defined in Indiana law.
The appeals court disagreed, issuing a 23-page opinion summarizing the case and concluding that the probable cause affidavit and the charging information filed against Tanoos do identify an alleged quid pro quo -- or "this for that" -- allegation sufficient for Tanoos' defense team to anticipate the evidence that might be presented against him and to marshal evidence in his defense.
Tanoos' lawyers had argued that the charging information was vague and established no quid pro quo between him and contractor Energy Systems Group because no contract for work was in place at the time Tanoos received gifts from ESG employee Doug Tischbein.
Judge Altice, writing for the panel, said "we do not find that Indiana law precludes bribery only if negotiations of a pending contract are occurring."
Tanoos had also argued that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against a broad interpretation of federal bribery statutes in the case known as McDonnell v. U.S.
Altice wrote that the McDonnell decision does not apply as it concerned the definition of "official act" in the context of jury instructions, which is a "wholly distinct" context from the charging information.
Tanoos, who faces three felony counts of bribery, maintains his innocence.
The charges filed in September 2018 allege Tanoos solicited and accepted items of value, including concert tickets and dinners from Indianapolis-based ESG, in exchange for recommendations that ESG be contracted to do work for the school system.
In March, Marion Superior Court 4 Judge Lisa Borges denied Tanoos’ motion to dismiss the charges, writing the state “tracks the language of the bribery statute under Indiana law. Additionally, the probable cause affidavit sets forth sufficient facts in support of each count to meet its burden under Indiana Code.”
Following the judge’s decision, the defense attorneys asked for a mid-case appeal, which she granted, and the appellate court agreed to consider that appeal.
Now that the appeals court has issued its opinion, the defense could seek to take the issue before the Indiana Supreme Court.
The Tribune-Star is attempting to obtain comment from Tanoos' attorneys, James Voyles and Jennifer Lukemeyer of Indianapolis, as well as the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
