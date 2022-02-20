Authorities are investigating an apparent accidental death at Steel Dynamics Inc., 455 W. Industrial Drive, Terre Haute.
Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse on Saturday said deputies about 10:45 a.m. Friday went to the plant in response to a report of a person possibly dead.
Deputies, Honey Creek firefighters and Trans-Care medics found a man caught in a large roll-up industrial door, the sheriff said.
Firefighters could not find a pulse, Plasse said, and when they were able to get the door released and the man freed, they found him to be dead.
Early investigation indicates he was possibly repairing or working on the door, the sheriff said. No signs of foul play were thought to be involved.
The investigation continues; the victim's name was not released Saturday.
