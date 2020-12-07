Seven households are seeking new homes after a fire Sunday morning caused extensive damage to a south side apartment building.
“It’s bad,” said Toni Sedletzeck, a manager for Pfister and Co. property management, about the damaged apartments.
Sedletzeck is coordinating housing for the households.
“The damage is extensive. Our goal is to find everyone alternative housing, and get people toiletries and clothing,” she said Monday morning.
Eight apartments were destroyed in the fire. One of those apartments was vacant. The heavily damaged building was connected to another apartment building, but a firewall presented the flames from spreading, she said. However, some water damage occurred in the attached units.
The American Red Cross assisted the households by providing vouchers for hotel rooms, Sedletzeck said, but most displaced occupants decided to stay with family members.
Of the households, only two children were reported among the occupants, she said.
Firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Crews had the fire extinguished within an hour, and left the scene at 8 a.m.
“Investigators are on scene trying to determine cause and origin,” Fire Chief Jeff Fisher said Monday morning.
No injuries occurred, he said. Two people who were trapped in an upstairs apartment were assisted by firefighters in evacuating the building.
Anyone wanting to assist the occupants with housing or donations of clothing and funds can contact Harrison Apartments at 812)-234-4514.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.