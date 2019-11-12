An anonymous donor has given $100,000 to United Way of the Wabash Valley in support of its goal to move 10,000 families out of financial struggles and into stability.
“We are thrilled with this fantastic show of support," said Danielle Isbell, United Way development director.
The donation was directed to the organization’s Community Impact Fund, an unrestricted fund that allows volunteers to drive their work.
With the donation, United Way will be more equipped to begin funding newly developed councils in the areas of graduation success, financial literacy, and strong communities.
The funds will be invested back into the community through a collaborative approach that funds initiatives and programs working to turn the tide on generational poverty and help reduce the number of struggling working families. The funds also support a three-year transition funding plan for United Way’s long-time agency partners.
More than 44% of households in United Way's six-county region are struggling to make ends meet, said Richard Payonk, United Way executive director.
"We can change that number by focusing on root causes in the areas of education, health, financial stability and overall community pride, but it’s a long-term approach that needs everyone to get involved," he said. "I hope this donation raises a few eyebrows in our community and makes a few more business leaders curious enough to reach out and ask how they can get involved."
The United Way’s Annual Resource Drive depends on workplace engagement and individual philanthropy.
This year, the agency is introducing a new way for individuals to get more involved with their giving.
The new Choose Your Impact website (www.uwwv.org/choose) allows donors to explore the ways United Way is working to make an impact in the community. Along the way, it allows individuals to donate where their passion is in a variety of focus areas that include education, health, financial stability, or community, and impact councils such as strong neighborhoods, job skills, among others.
Also, those who increase donations, or give new donations, are eligible for Terre Haute Chevrolet’s $10,000 cash giveaway.
Donors can earn chances to win the cash based on their level of donor support. Any increase or new donation of at least $25 automatically enters the donor in the drawing for $10,000 cash. Any increase or new donation of $100 gets six additional entries for a total of 10 entries for the $10,000 cash giveaway.
Donations or pledges must be submitted by Dec. 31 for a chance to win.
If your organization or business is interested in participating in the Resource Drive or you would like more information about getting involved, please contact Danielle Isbell at 812-235-6287 or disbell@uwwv.org.
