An anonymous donor has given $1 million to create the President John Moore and Nancy Moore Bridge the Gap Endowed Scholarship at Indiana State University.
Moore, who served as ISU's president from 1992 to 2000, passed away in March.
Bridge the Gap scholarships provide support to students who show academic promise but require limited financial assistance. The aim is to help keep academically eligible students enrolled to continue progress toward graduation and their degree.
“I feel such immense pride that my parents' contributions to the university community touched someone in such a significant way,” said Sarah Janicki, Moore’s daughter. “My dad would be speechless — which says a lot — that such a generous gift was donated in their honor.”
ISU President Deborah J. Curtis said the endowment will have a major impact for generations to come.
“This generous gift will help so many deserving ISU students who are held back not by academics but by finances,” Curtis said. “It is a tremendous tribute to Dr. Moore and his wife Nancy, and we are grateful.”
Nancy Moore, John’s wife, noted that ISU has numerous first-generation students and that her husband was also a first-generation college student. She said he struggled for a time at Rutgers University.
“He was also under pressure from his family to consider working instead of continuing his education,” she said. “The recipients of the Bridge the Gap Scholarships have already overcome similar charges. They just need a little extra help to get over the finish line. John would be thrilled with the idea that a scholarship in his name will help these deserving students complete their dreams.”
A celebration of life event for John W. Moore is Sunday at the Sycamore Banquet Center on campus. A reception starts at 3 p.m. and the program starts at 4 p.m.
