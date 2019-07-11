An announcement on an agreement between the city of Terre Haute and the YMCA of the Wabash Valley to reopen the Y's pool in the YMCA building at Fairbanks Park is expected Friday morning.
The YMCA and the mayor confirmed there'd be a news conference Friday morning, though neither would go into specifics.
Mayor Duke Bennett on Thursday said he was "extremely optimistic" a final agreement was nearing.
Bennett in late May said he and the Y had worked out a "agreement in principle" for opening of the pool in the building that the YMCA rents from the city.
YMCA CEO Ryan Penrod at the time agreed several items had been resolved, but he said there was more that needed to be discussed before an announcement could be made.
With the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department down to one public swimming area at Fowler Park and having to close it early this year for bridge and beach work, the city of Terre Haute and Vigo County were down to one publicly operated swimming facility for a combined population of about 107,000.
Y Make Waves, a group of Y members advocating the reopening of the YMCA pool, said it was encouraged by the talks between the mayor's office and the Y.
The Vigo County School Corp. also opened its Aquatics Center at Voorhees Park for lap swimming at specified times during the week.
The YMCA closed its pool last fall, citing the need for about $250,000 in work and $150,000 in annual operations funding.
