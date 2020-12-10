An additional six Vigo County jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 108 inmates and two staff, Sheriff John Plasse said today.

No additional tests are pending, and no additional staff have tested positive, he said.

All inmates and staff were tested after the death late last week of an inmate who was COVID-19 positive.

Inmate Frederick Whitlock, 56, collapsed in his cell Friday morning and later died at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

Plasse stated earlier that Whitlock was asymptomatic for COVID-19 at the time he collapsed, but he did test positive for the coronavirus when taken to the hospital.

Whitlock was booked into the jail in May 2019. He was awaiting transport to the Indiana Department of Correction after recently being sentenced to 22 years in a stabbing case.

Whitlock’s death has caused concern over how COVID-19 risk is being handled at the jail, with a protest held Wednesday evening.

The Vigo County coroner has not released a determination as to the cause and manner of Whitlock’s death, but Coroner Dr. Susan Amos has said it appears to be due to natural causes and not directly related to COVID-19.

In a news release Wednesday evening, the sheriff said no inmates have required hospitalization or any treatment beyond the scope of the jail’s medical staff on site.

The sheriff said he has initiated the following plan based on the recommendation of the Indiana State Department of Health and in compliance with directives of the county courts:

• Positive inmates have been segregated in the jail separately from inmates who have tested negative.

• The jail is under lockdown until medical personnel advise that it is safe to resume normal operations.

• Food service has been adjusted consistent with health care recommendations.

• Inmates will have limited access to visitors for at least two weeks.

Those steps will be re-evaluated daily based on continuing testing and the recommendations of medical personnel, Plasse wrote in a news release Wednesday.

The sheriff said his staff has implemented multiple COVID-related protocols since earlier this year based on guidance by medical staff and the state health department, adding detainee testing has occurred on the basis of symptoms. Until this week, no positive tests were reported, he said.

New jail inmates are routinely quarantined for 14 days after admission and prior to transfer into the general jail population. That protocol also was cleared with public health authorities, Plasse stated.

Plasse said the jail had not previously tested incoming inmates because they were screened for symptoms as they were brought in and placed in quarantine for 14 days.

Jail employees have been using masks for an extended period of time, and masks have been provided for discretionary use of detainees as of last Friday.