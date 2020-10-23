Vigo County is on the verge of becoming red on Indiana State Department of Health’s county metrics.
The Vigo County Health Department issued a warning today following a steady rise locally in COVID-19 cases.
ISDH categorizes counties based on the 7-day positivity rate and weekly cases per 100,000 residents by color blue, yellow, orange, and red. Red means the county will have to take the steps to limit the spread of COVID-19 such as shutdowns.
“It is strongly recommended that large events planned are cancelled. It is not recommended that local food establishments participate in any 'Walk' festivities,” said a health educator Roni Elder in a news release from the Vigo County Health Department. “The spike in cases could be a cause for all establishments to be shutdown.”
“The Walk” is an annual bar-hopping tradition associated with Indiana State University's annual homecoming football game. The game and all associated events have been cancelled by ISU due to the pandemic. However, some local bars have indicated they will be open for those who want to participate in an “unofficial Walk” along Wabash Avenue on Saturday.
The health department warns the numbers for cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are all rising in Vigo County.
“It is important we follow recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to prevent strain on our hospitals and protect the health of our community,” Elder said.
Vermillion County is already on Red alert, and Sullivan County has been flagged due to an increase in cases attributed to congregant settings, such as religious services and public events.
