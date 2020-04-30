INDIANAPOLIS – As Indiana’s top independent music venues and promoters fight for survival amid mandated shutdowns due to COVID-19, they have joined together to announce the formation of the Indiana Independent Venue Alliance, announced today by the Alliance's public relations firm. An alliance of Indiana-based independent concert venues, music festivals and live music promoters, the IIVA is a not-for-profit organization that provides resources, education and emergency relief efforts to help preserve Indiana’s live music ecosystem which plays a vital role in the state’s economy.
The IIVA’s focus is on local and statewide venues. The Indiana-based organization also strongly supports the recently announced national organization known as the National Independent Venue Association, whose members, employees, artists and local communities are facing an existential crisis as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and are in urgent need of targeted legislative and regulatory assistance. For complete details on NIVA’s efforts and initiatives visit www.nivaassoc.org
The pandemic has forced a halt to the business operations for small and mid-sized venues in Indiana and across the country, threatening their existence in an already challenging landscape where they’ve largely operated on their own islands, according to the press release. With the complete and sudden shutdown, these entities have been dealt a devastating blow with revenues paused while overhead costs remain.
Dustin Boyer of Duke’s Indy said, “The nature of the live music industry is much different than other industries. It takes months for advance planning for live shows with tour routings and lead times with artists, their agents and management. Due to these current uncertain times, our live music calendar has been cleared. Even as restrictions are lifted, our path to reopening as a music venue could go into fall 2020 or later. There’s no way to predict the new “norm.” That makes it difficult to know how and if we can survive.”
According to NIVA, it is estimated that for every $1 spent on a ticket, a total of $12 in economic activity is generated within communities on restaurants, hotels, taxis, and retail establishments. Though members represent small businesses, the estimated direct annual economic impact NIVA members venues and events bring to their local communities is nearly $10 billion.
IIVA membership is at no cost to venues, promoters and festivals and is accessible at www.indianavenuealliance.org. Current participating Indiana venues that are either members of IIVA and/or NIVA or both include:
Square Cat Vinyl - Indianapolis
Duke's Indy - Indianapolis
Melody Inn - Indianapolis
Red Bicycle Hall - Madison
Derby Dinner Playhouse - Clarksville
Unbroken Circle Productions - Madison
State Street Pub - Indianapolis
HI-FI / MOKB Presents - Indianapolis
The Jazz Kitchen - Indianapolis
The Vogue - Indianapolis
Healer DIY - Indianapolis
White Rabbit Cabaret - Indianapolis
Hoosier Dome - Indianapolis
The Bluebird - Bloomington
The Clyde Theatre - Fort Wayne
The Mousetrap - Indianapolis
Visit www.indianavenuealliance.org for more information on the Indiana Independent Venue Alliance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.