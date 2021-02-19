A $250,000 gift to Indiana State University from alumni Mike and Amy Alley will create the Linda Eldred Student Leadership Center and the Michael and Amy Alley Student Professional Development Fellows Program.
The board of trustees on Friday approved the naming of both initiatives.
The Leadership Center, housed in the Hulman Memorial Student Union within the Office of Campus Life, will support programs for students on leadership development, inclusion, personal and professional growth, and community service.
The Professional Development Fellows Program creates an endowment for professional development opportunities for students in the Scott College of Business.
“We are so thankful to Mike and Amy Alley for their continued support of Indiana State University,” said ISU President Deborah J. Curtis. “As alumni, they have generously given back to the university, supporting numerous projects and programs. Their newest gift expands our commitment to helping students develop skills necessary for success after graduation.”
The Leadership Center celebrates Linda Eldred for her leadership and dedication to campus activities and programs during 40 years at ISU. Eldred was advisor to ISU’s Union Board and introduced the Alleys when they were students. Mike Alley graduated from ISU’s Scott College of Business in 1978. Amy Alley graduated the same year from the Bayh College of Education.
“I knew Amy before I knew Mike,” Eldred said. “She put her heart and soul into everything she did, and that impressed me.”
The Alleys served in various leadership positions within Union Board and credit Eldred and their involvement in the group with developing leadership skills that contributed to their success after graduation.
“Linda really brought so many of us together in so many ways,” Amy Alley said. “We really got to spread our wings and represent Indiana State in a positive way because of what she taught us. This is something we’ve wanted to do to honor Linda for a very long time."
Said Eldred: “It is a great honor to have two people that I am so close to, and whose accomplishments make me so proud, think that much of me to go to this extreme to honor me. I am just thrilled about it.”
The gift from the Alleys is a challenge gift for the University’s Give to Blue Day on March 3 to inspire other alumni to honor Eldred by donating to the Center.
Terry Daugherty, dean of the Scott College of Business, said he’s grateful for the Alleys’ gift and that the Professional Development Fellows Program will make a big impact on business students.
“As Alley Fellows, our students will have additional learning experiences, professional development, and resources dedicated to helping them prepare, polish and become career ready,” Daugherty said.
Mike Alley earned his bachelor’s degree magna cum laude in accounting in 1978. He spent more than three decades in the banking industry, including serving as president and CEO of Fifth Third Bank, Central Indiana.
He founded Patriot Investments in 2002, through which he maintains investment interest in multiple early-stage companies and advisory services. He currently serves on the Indiana Commission for Higher Education and several corporate and non-profit boards. Alley also served as commissioner of the Indiana Department of Revenue from 2012-15.
“If I had not gained the knowledge and experience that I had at the Scott College of Business, I don’t think I could have achieved the things I did in my career and business life,” Alley said. “
Mike Alley is a former chair of ISU’s board of trustees. He and Amy Alley have served on university boards and committees and chaired ISU’s first comprehensive fundraising campaign.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.